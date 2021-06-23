Baby giraffe born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; see photos, video

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Now that’s a big baby!

According to WFTV, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida welcomed a 6-foot-tall, 183-pound baby Masai giraffe earlier this month.

In a blog post Monday, Scott Terrell, director of animal and science operations for Walt Disney Parks, announced that the unnamed male calf arrived June 10.

“He’s playful, curious and pretty chill, spending lots of time nuzzling with mom Lily in a backstage barn,” the post read. “He’s a special guy with a unique butterfly marking over his right shoulder and heart-shaped markings dotting his coat.”

The post added that Lily and the baby “are doing well and staying close together as they bond.” Guests on the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride will be able to see the pair on the savanna “in the coming weeks,” according to the blog.

