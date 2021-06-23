Cancel
Friendly Insurance News Daily

By G. Turner
liveinsurancenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NETS has announced that the insurer has joined the Board of Directors. The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) has announced that State Farm Insurance has now been added to its Board of Directors. Two representatives from the insurer have been added to the NETS Board of Directors. “The Board of Directors welcomes State Farm Board representatives Scott Winn, Small Business Insurance Loss Control Administrator, and Liz Pulver, Transportation Safety Research Senior Program Manager, to NETS,” read a statement from Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Board Chair…

www.liveinsurancenews.com
Small Business
Economy
IndustryBenzinga

The Daily Dash: Trucking Insurance Gets A Boost

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we look at the impact of the highway reauthorization bill, a significant acquisition by DP World and more. The High Five. 1. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a highway reauthorization bill on...
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Daily News stopping delivery to Kenai Peninsula

Subscribers of the Kenai Peninsula won’t get the Anchorage Daily News delivered after August, according to a letter from the circulation department. “Due to circumstances beyond our control combined with rising operational costs we can no longer support print distribution of the Anchorage Daily News to the Kenai Peninsula. As a current subscriber, you’ll have unlimited access to all of our digital products, including the e-edition – a digital replica of the print newspaper, across most platforms and devices,” the circulation manager wrote.
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Farm Bill Should Include Crop Insurance

**Farmers from Georgia to California told a House Agriculture subcommittee last week the foundation of the 2023 farm bill should be the taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system, and stressed the creation of a standby disaster relief fund. According to www.agriculture.com, over the past decade or so, crop insurance has grown into...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Can I Get Auto Insurance With a Foreign License?

With so many people from around the world living in the U.S., it is natural to wonder and ask, “Can I get auto insurance with a foreign license?” The short answer is that you can, but you may not be able to from every insurance company. We’ll walk you through what you need to do to get auto insurance in the U.S. without a U.S. driver’s license.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Demotech Inc. Reveals Leading Multi-State Property/Casualty Insurers

In order to continue the discussion regarding what constitutes a Super Regional P/C Insurer™ and to give definition to this important group of insurers, Demotech Inc. analyzed year-end 2020 data for property/casualty insurance companies. This data was utilized to classify and stratify insurers reporting data to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. This year marks the 15th year of this effort, as the original criteria and objective definitions for Super Regional P/C Insurers™ and our other company classifications were established in the February 12, 2007, issue of Insurance Journal.
Technologyliveinsurancenews.com

Mercury Insurance DIY home inspections program adds 8 more states

The program is headed into California, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, Oklahoma and Georgia. Mercury insurance has announced that it is expanding its program which makes it possible for all its homeowners’ policyholders to use an app for DIY home inspections. The app uses an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Dairy Signal Focuses On Energy And Beef

Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), announces the line-up of speakers for week 65 of The Dairy Signal™. Episodes this week feature a look at alternative energy sources and the latest beef and marketing trends. Adam Wehling, Dean of Agriculture, Energy, Construction & Transportation, Chippewa Valley Technical College and Frank Cardoza, Dairy...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
MarketsSentinel

Landlord Insurance Market Growth Prospect: Is the tide Turning?

A latest research titled as Global Landlord Insurance Market has been published by HTF MI. The report covers in-depth insights on distinctive market features like recent trends, growth drivers and roadblocks that market leaders and emerging players are facing. With this study you can expect a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis that will allow to explore market gaps and opportunity. The final compilation of the report includes n-number of players and some of the profiled players includes AXA S.A. (France), Allianz SE (Germany), NRMA Insurance (Australia), QBE Insurance (Australia), Travelers Insurance (United States), AAMI (United States), GEICO (United States), Halifax (United Kingdom) ETC.