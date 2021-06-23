Friendly Insurance News Daily
The NETS has announced that the insurer has joined the Board of Directors. The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) has announced that State Farm Insurance has now been added to its Board of Directors. Two representatives from the insurer have been added to the NETS Board of Directors. “The Board of Directors welcomes State Farm Board representatives Scott Winn, Small Business Insurance Loss Control Administrator, and Liz Pulver, Transportation Safety Research Senior Program Manager, to NETS,” read a statement from Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Board Chair…www.liveinsurancenews.com