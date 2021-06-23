My Eyelab Signs Agreement to Open Nine New Stores in Alabama with Multi-Unit Franchise Group
Successful My Eyelab Franchisees Investing in More Units in Multiple New Markets. The Alabama deal will bring nine new locations to the Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery markets. The new stores will feature an experience focused on convenience and ease with a contemporary design that highlights the latest technology - offering stylish glasses at an affordable price and an experience that makes shopping for prescription eyewear fun and easy.www.franchising.com