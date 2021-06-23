Cancel
Norway awards Arctic exploration permits in widening search for oil

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norway has awarded four exploration licences to seven oil companies in its Arctic-focused 25th licensing round, the government said on Wednesday as the country aims to continue to pump hydrocarbons for decades to come.

So-called numbered licensing rounds cover previously unexplored frontier areas of Norway’s continental shelf, expanding the geographical reach of its oil and gas industry. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

