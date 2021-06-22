Town Square® Perry Hall Reopens Interactive Adult Enrichment Center

Innovative facility offering reminiscence therapy welcomes back Greater Baltimore-area seniors experiencing dementia, Alzheimer's and memory loss. "The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many seniors and their families," said Peter Ross, Town Square Franchising CEO. "With the reopening of Town Square, we're offering our elderly community a safe and affordable location to gather, socialize and find a sense of belonging. Not only does Town Square support seniors but it also helps family members by allowing them to have some respite during the day while their loved one is cared for."