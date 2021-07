PHILADELPHIA — Early Thursday afternoon came one of those ominous dispatches that often serves as a prelude to months worth of drama. Obliquely worded, lacking in all but the most general of context, the tweet from NBA reporting godfather Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Sixers were in the process of huddling with Ben Simmons' agent at the NBA's pre-draft workouts in Chicago. The report was notable less for what it said than for the fact that it was said at all. It wasn't the news that mattered. It was the framing.