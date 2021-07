Fortunately nobody was injured in a series of motor vehicle crashes on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office responded to six separate crashes between just before 7am to shortly after 12:30pm Saturday. The interstate was closed for more than two and a half hours following the first crash between Highway 151 and Hickory Street involving a semi-tractor trailer and vehicle. Three minutes after the first crash a driver lost control attempting to avoid a vehicle that cut into the lane of travel, crashing through a highway fence coming to rest on Mercury Marine property. While the first crash scene was being cleaned up a vehicle failed to move over for a lane closure striking a Sheriff’s squad car. The driver was arrested for OWI. Another crash involved a driver who may have suffered a medical condition prior to the crash just north of Highway F. The driver was identified as a missing person from Langlade County and was safely reunited with family members.