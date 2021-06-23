Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New fossils of the largest land mammal ever found, unearthed in China - a giant rhino

By Linda Hasco
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fossils from two giant rhinos have been unearthed in China, according to a study published Thursday. According to NBC News, the two new fossils, which scientists claim date back “about 22 million years,” were found in May 2015 in the Linxia region of Gansu province in northwest China. A skull, jawbone and teeth, and the atlas vertebra — connecting the head to the spine — comprise one fossil. While the other consists of three vertebrae.

www.mlive.com
Community Policy
MLive

MLive

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Earth#Mammal#Rhinos#Nbc News#American#Explorer#King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
WorldDenver Channel

Fossils found in China belong to new species of giant rhino, scientists say

Scientists have discovered a new species and believe it was one of the largest to ever walk the earth. Fossils of a giant rhinoceros species were found in 2015 in northwestern China. The discovery included a completely preserved skull, jawbone, teeth and vertebra dating from around 26.5 million years. Their...
WildlifePhys.org

One of the largest ever land mammals evolved into extinct dwarf elephant

An extinct species of dwarf elephant experienced a weight and height reduction of 8,000kg and almost two meters after evolving from one of the largest land mammals that ever lived, a new study has confirmed. The island-dwelling Sicilian dwarf elephant Palaeoloxodon cf. mnaidriensis—which it is thought may have become extinct...
WorldThe Weather Channel

Giant Rhino that Roamed Around Parts of Asia 26.5 Million Years Ago Unearthed in China

Earlier this month, palaeontologists announced the discovery of the largest-known Dinosaur on the Australian continent, providing crucial insights into the diversity among the giant creatures. However, despite many such new findings in the recent past, we are yet to comprehend the diversity among ancient large animals fully. Now and then, scientists keep stumbling upon fossils that belong to a whole new set of fascinating creatures.
Wildlifereviewgeek.com

Believe It or Not, Scientists Just Discovered a New Mammal and It’s Adorable

It’s hard to believe that in 2021 it could still be possible for humans to discover a brand-new mammal. Yet that’s precisely what has happened. Scientists recently released a description of the new species, along with a video of its unique-sounding call. The adorable little creature—dubbed Dendrohyrax interfluvialis—is a species...
WildlifeEurekAlert

New beetle found in fossil feces attributed to dinosaur ancestor

The tiny beetle Triamyxa coprolithica is the first-ever insect to be described from fossil faeces. The animal the researchers have to thank for the excellent preservation was probably the dinosaur ancestor Silesaurus opolensis, which 230 million years ago ingested the small beetle in large numbers. In a recently published study...
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

The 130,000 years old New species are found by Our Scientists and they Discover Fossilized pieces2021

Our Scientists found 1,30,00 years old human bone and skull from their research. Yes, the Israel scientists stumbled upon the unexpected discovery of the fossilized pieces for the bone dug near to the cement plant. Some fragments are present in the skull and the lower jaw, it was explained that these skulls and teeth are present approximately 130,000 years ago. These species are based on the homo species. The researchers gave the new name for the skull and lower jaw. The researchers are explained that there are different species of the human is never been before. It was called the Nesher Ramla Homo after it was found in the location southeast of Tel Aviv where it is easily discovered.
SciencePosted by
CBS News

Massive "Dragon Man" skull found in China might be a new human evolutionary branch

A gigantic fossilized skull that was hidden in a well in China for 90 years has just been discovered by scientists — and it's making them rethink human evolution. The skull was originally found in 1933 by Chinese laborers building a bridge in Harbin, a northern Chinese city, during the Japanese occupation, researchers said. To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. It was only rediscovered in 2018 when the old man who originally hid it told his grandson, shortly before his death.
AfricaPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

World’s third-largest diamond unearthed in Botswana

Botswana has unearthed the world’s third-largest gem-quality diamond. The 1,098-carat stone was presented Wednesday to President Mokgweetsi Masisi by the Debswana Diamond company after being discovered earlier this month. “This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation,” said Debswana...
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Tiny 120-Million-Year-Old Fossil Unearthed In China Has A T.Rex-Like Skull And The Body Of Small Bird

The hummingbird-sized creature is part of the species Enantiornithines, or "opposite birds" and likely evolved from dinosaurs like the velociraptor. Researchers in China recently excavated the fossilized skull of a peculiar bird species that met its end 120 million years ago. The remarkable find was made all the more astonishing, however, when the skull showed highly similar features to that of a Tyrannosaurus rex — but on the tiny, inches-long body of ancient avian.
ScienceSentinel

Fossils of mysterious archaic people found in Israel

Fossils discovered in Israel indicate that mysterious archaic humans were still present in the Middle East 140,000 to 120,000 years ago when the first groups of our species arrived in the region. If the data are confirmed by further discoveries, the scenarios explaining the spread of Homo sapiens across the...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover in China the fossil of an ancient and tiny bird that had a skull similar to that of the tyrannosaurus

A group of researchers from the Beijing Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology published this week in the scientific journal Nature Communications a study in which they analyzed the fossil of a small bird that lived about 120 million years ago and concluded that its skull was very similar to that of the tyrannosaurus, despite the huge difference in size between the two species.
SciencePhys.org

Pig genes in pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima exclusion zone found to be diminishing

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Japan, and one in Norway has found evidence that suggests domesticated pig genes in pig-boar hybrids living in the Fukushima exclusion zone are diminishing. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their genetic study of tissue samples taken from wild boar, pigs and hybrids in the exclusion zone.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Pacific Ocean, the Place of a New Fossil Discovery

A Pig-snouted star is what can describe the newest discovery made in the South of the Pacific ocean, which seems to be dating from the era of the dinosaurs. This new finding is a totally new family of these fossils that exists for almost 200 million years, measures 3 cm from end to end, and is 8 cm long. It has been observed that these kinds of fossils hide up to 560 meters deep, in a habitat that has not change during the past millennia. This can be possible probably because tropical areas are ancient, dating back to the Jurassic period, says O’Hara, the leader of the study.
WildlifeWRAL

In fossilized dinosaur poop, scientists find hidden treasure

CNN — You might think fossilized feces are only full of crap, but new research on one specimen has turned up a hidden treasure: a 230-million-year-old, previously undiscovered beetle species. Named Triamyxa coprolithica, the tiny beetles are also the first insects to be described from fossilized feces -- or coprolites...
WorldPosted by
Popular Science

China becomes the largest country to officially eradicate malaria

In the 1940s, China reported 30 million cases of malaria each year. In the 1950s, Chinese health authorities began initiatives to systematically treat and prevent the disease. Now, after a 70 year campaign and more than four years of zero new cases, China is officially malaria free, certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Animalsyourglenrosetx.com

International Rhino Foundation executive director visits Fossil Rim

In 1989, the International Black Rhino Foundation was founded to combat poaching in Zimbabwe. The foundation helped to stabilize and eventually increase the country’s black rhino population. In 1993, recognizing that all five living rhino species were facing an escalating crisis, the foundation expanded its mission and became the International Rhino Foundation (IRF).
WorldThe Weather Channel

China’s ‘Dragon Man’ Fossil Sheds New Light on Human-Origins; New Homo Species Deemed Our Closest Ancestral Relative

With fossils of early humans surfacing in various parts of Europe, Africa and China, the research interest in human evolution gained pace in the mid-1800s. Fossil remains have shed light on numerous aspects of the lives of early humans—walking postures, behavioural adaptations, preferable diets, tool use, among others. Yet, the debate over the evolutionary pathway of modern humans is far from settled. Even the prevailing notion that Neanderthals are our closest hominin relatives has been in question thanks to recent research.
Wildlifemtu.edu

Genomics of Isle Royale Wolves Reveal Impacts of Inbreeding

A new paper explores the genetic signatures of extreme inbreeding in the Isle Royale wolf population that led to its ultimate collapse, leaving just a single pair of non-reproductive old wolves. The pair are father-daughter and share the same mother. Such close inbreeding leads to genetic anomalies, which likely are...