New fossils of the largest land mammal ever found, unearthed in China - a giant rhino
Fossils from two giant rhinos have been unearthed in China, according to a study published Thursday. According to NBC News, the two new fossils, which scientists claim date back “about 22 million years,” were found in May 2015 in the Linxia region of Gansu province in northwest China. A skull, jawbone and teeth, and the atlas vertebra — connecting the head to the spine — comprise one fossil. While the other consists of three vertebrae.www.mlive.com