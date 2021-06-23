New fossils of the largest land mammal ever found, unearthed in China - a giant rhino

Our Scientists found 1,30,00 years old human bone and skull from their research. Yes, the Israel scientists stumbled upon the unexpected discovery of the fossilized pieces for the bone dug near to the cement plant. Some fragments are present in the skull and the lower jaw, it was explained that these skulls and teeth are present approximately 130,000 years ago. These species are based on the homo species. The researchers gave the new name for the skull and lower jaw. The researchers are explained that there are different species of the human is never been before. It was called the Nesher Ramla Homo after it was found in the location southeast of Tel Aviv where it is easily discovered.