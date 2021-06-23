CAPI offers refugees and minorities free training to help them get a job

Monstera/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — CAPI (used to be called Center for Asians and Pacific Islanders) is offering a hand to help create better financial stability for their clients. They offer assistance in helping their client to get a job. They do this by giving them training. Both in hard skills and soft skills.

CAPI guides individuals toward employment without having them away from their families. The organization has set its goal to increase the welfare of immigrants, refugees, and American-born residents.

CAPI offers free certified education and life skills to help its clients. They provide credential training, career planning, work readiness, job search, placement, and retention services.

Right now, there are three certified hard skills training available. They are nurse assistants, hand soldering, and manufacturing training. All of these courses are free for their clients to use.

To help them through their adult life, CAPI also provides life skills training. They help individuals on how to be responsible and financially independent people. To do this, they train their clients in financial education, financial coaching, homeownership, and income tax assistance.

CAPI also provides its clients with job readiness and search services. Their staff is ready to connect clients with quality employers, as well as assist them in job hunting, including resume building, interview skills training, and professionalism skills at work.

Unfortunately, not all types of clients can be accepted by CAPI. Certain requirements need to be met to be eligible as a CAPI client.

Any individuals interested in joining the CAPI program must be unemployed or underemployed and will commit to finding full-time employment. They also need to be 18 years or older and are legally authorized to work in the USA.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.