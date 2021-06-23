Cancel
Sylvan Beach, NY

Sweet: Largest Corvette Show in The Northeast is Back at The Beach

By Cindy McMullen
 11 days ago
Some Corvette lovers may be green with envy, while others will be in awe as over 500 Vettes invade the Beach. Yes, the family-friendly event "Vettes at the Beach" is back, and they're expecting more Corvettes than ever before. The Syracuse Corvette Club’s 28th annual Vettes at the Beach will...

