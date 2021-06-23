Louisville Company’s Custom Pet Headcovers Are A Hit With Golfers

Collin Morikawa looks sharp strolling down fairways decked out in Adidas and a fresh TaylorMade cap. But to get a sense of the No. 4 player in the world’s personality, free of the influence of outfit scripting and equipment sponsors, look no further than the headcover on his 3-wood. Following his first PGA Tour win, the 2019 Barracuda Championship, he kept the club cozy with a generic plush Chocolate Lab with the name of of his girlfriend’s pooch Palmer, after golf legend Arnold Palmer, embroidered on it.