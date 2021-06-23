Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinidad, CA

The newest Lion

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trinidad Lions Club has a new member. Victoria Huggins, center, has volunteered and helped with book sale preparations, Lions Club breakfasts and food pantry set up. Pictured with her are Craig Wanek and sponsor Bertha Herd, right. The Trinidad Lions Club is accepting new members and meets every first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Ladies Clubroom. The Trinidad Lions Club sponsors the food pantry, held every third Wednesday each month and summer book sales (dates to be determined). Proceeds go toward helping the school and the community.

www.times-standard.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Trinidad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantry#Book Sales#Charity#The Trinidad Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...