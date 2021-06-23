Cancel
Marion County, IA

Sabers rained out Tuesday

By Tyler Crabb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storms that rolled through Marion County Tuesday postponed both the Twin Cedars baseball and softball games against Moravia. Twin Cedars has announced a few changes to the schedule as it pertains to the rain outs. The baseball game with Moravia has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 24th at 12 p.m. and the softball game is now Thursday, July 1st at 12 p.m. Additionally, Sabers softball will no longer be playing in the Pella Christian tournament this week, which Head Coach Zack Dunkin said helps the Sabers get under the threshold for games played in a season. Twin Cedars Baseball also had their game on Saturday against North Mahaska moved up to a 10 a.m. start time.

