Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More Storm Chances Return Thursday, Friday

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn active week for thunderstorms continues Thursday and Friday across south central Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of precipitation remain possible through the end of the work week. Widespread additional amounts of 1-2” of rain in the forecast, and higher amounts likely with thunderstorm activity. A slight risk of severe weather is in place again Thursday as well, as many of the storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Most of south central Iowa entered this week in moderate drought conditions, with more severe drought reported in portions of Polk, Jasper, and Warren Counties.

www.kniakrls.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Drought Conditions#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Isolated storms could fire Sunday; soaking rains, severe chances to follow in MN

Strong to severe storms could cause problems for people with outdoor plans Sunday in Minnesota, with the timing of storms possibly impacting fireworks displays. According to the National Weather Service, storm development will likely be isolated but any that do form will have the potential to produce strong winds and hail, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain.