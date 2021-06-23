Bostian accuser: Local response to sex abuse allegations 'absolutely heartbreaking'

Claudia Gardner didn’t know the stories of sexual abuse in New Hanover County Schools when she confronted her perpetrator. What mattered was coming to terms with her own. When she first contacted David Bostian, a teacher she says had a relationship with her when she was between the ages of 14 and 17, she said she had begun a personal journey to improve her mental health. She had been living hours away from Wilmington for about 20 years, and though she has family who lives in the area, she hadn't heard much of the past abuse cases out of the school district.