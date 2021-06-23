Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinidad, CA

Citizenship award winner

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Brown, left, presented the George Herd Memorial Citizenship Award to Austin Mitchell at Trinidad Elementary School’s graduation ceremony on June 9. To receive this award, recipients must demonstrate outstanding qualities in attitude, character, school service, and community service and fill out applications so that the Herd family can choose a recipient. Austin Mitchell was chosen for this award not only for his involvement in school and community service but mostly for his attitude and character. Brown, secretary of the Trinidad Lions Club, also presented Ella Eisner with the Valedictorian Award at Trinidad Elementary’s graduation ceremony (not pictured).

www.times-standard.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Trinidad, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Brown
Person
Austin Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#The Trinidad Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...