Citizenship award winner

Ellen Brown, left, presented the George Herd Memorial Citizenship Award to Austin Mitchell at Trinidad Elementary School’s graduation ceremony on June 9. To receive this award, recipients must demonstrate outstanding qualities in attitude, character, school service, and community service and fill out applications so that the Herd family can choose a recipient. Austin Mitchell was chosen for this award not only for his involvement in school and community service but mostly for his attitude and character. Brown, secretary of the Trinidad Lions Club, also presented Ella Eisner with the Valedictorian Award at Trinidad Elementary’s graduation ceremony (not pictured).