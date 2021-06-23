Cancel
Charities

Scholarships available for nursing students

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 11 days ago

Omicron Omega Chapter 382 of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing announces its annual scholarship and clinical excellence awards. This year, the chapter is offering two scholarships: a $500 scholarship for a student in an associate degree nursing program and a $1,000 scholarship for a student in a baccalaureate or higher degree nursing program. These scholarships are for the student who is enrolled in one of these types of programs and has a vision for the future and desire to promote a positive image in nursing.

