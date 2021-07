One outlet believes that Michigan's road to a bounceback season in 2021 could be a rocky one with the Wolverines having one of the more difficult schedules in the Big Ten conference next season. According to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, the Wolverines are ranked as the No. 2 program in the conference in regards to the strength of schedule. Nebraska sits as the top program in the conference with, arguably, one of the more difficult schedules in the entire country next season.