As women, when we think of cut and color, many of our minds go to the next time we will see our hairstylists to cover our roots or get highlights to brighten around our face. But when today’s independent jewelry designers think of these words, they are envisioning the combination of exclusive shapes and the re-emergence of classic cuts with bold, playful and joyously colored gemstones. These are the type of looks we will want to wear as we move towards happier times, dressing up again, and jewelry that evokes a cool understated glamour and the versatility to accommodate our new lifestyles.