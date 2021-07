In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you’ll need to fight countless Hinoxes to unlock everything there is, so we’ll be looking at how to get Hinox Trophies and other pieces of loot from these monsters. While you’ll naturally accumulate these while playing through the game, you will still likely have nowhere near enough for everything there is to unlock in the game. So odds are you’ll be replaying the same few missions several times over to get everything you need from these monsters, luckily streamlining that process is what this guide is for.