State fronts $200K for esports Innovation Center at Stockton University campus in Atlantic City

A donation of $2.8 million has been made to Andrews University so it can establish a new Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The legacy donation comes from the family of Dr. Fay Bradley, a Pittsburg State law school graduate, physician, and philanthropist who died early this year. Andrews University President Andrea Luxton says during his life, Bradley helped many students gain an education, and helped the college in his community establish an innovation center. The new Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Andrews University will be intended to provide a place for students to pursue projects and research. Andrews says it will be useful for students in just about all fields. Andrews School of Business Administration Dean Ralph Trecartin says the university envisions “new product developments, new businesses launched, new ministries created, and new social innovations that benefit an array of organizations.”