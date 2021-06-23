Excel Bros, DDA clean up downtown businesses after construction
Besides the many events it is running this summer, the Downtown Development Authority is revitalizing the historic district in many ways. The DDA has partnered with Excel Cleaning Bros to wash the facades of downtown businesses, this week and last, following the M-24 reconstruction. “We really wanted to be able to help the businesses shine after all the dust has been kicked up for the past year,” said DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.oxfordleader.com