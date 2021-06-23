Uptown Allstars kick off Concerts in the Park
After taking last year off, concerts in downtown’s Centennial Park returned June 17, with a warm summer evening of lighthearted fun. Perhaps 200 people filled the park with lawn chairs and blankets to listen to The Uptown Allstars cover Americana rock classics like Proud Mary and Brick House. The band includes Oxford High School’s athletic director and assistant principal Jordan Ackerman on vocals and conga drums, and band teacher John Hill on the drum set.oxfordleader.com