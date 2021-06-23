Cancel
NBA

Lakers’ Alex Caruso arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession in Texas

By Tribune News Service
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 11 days ago
Broderick Turner Los Angeles Times (TNS) Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in Texas on suspicion of marijuana possession. He was later released. According to jail records at the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office, Caruso was accused of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by Texas A&M University Police in College Station and was booked Tuesday. Both charges are misdemeanors in Texas.

