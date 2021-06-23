Weekly COVID Update

This is our 63rd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area again saw decreases in recent cases, a small up-tick in total cases and no addition COVID-related deaths. According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,731 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,732. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 79 to 44 — the lowest we have reported since we started reporting these numbers on April 15, 2020. The population for our area is 30,892.