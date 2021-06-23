Cancel
Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lm4ik_0acpgxlp00
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers have been making progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear accord but still have to overcome major hurdles, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Maas told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adding that a deal was possible even after the election victory of a hardline Iranian president.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

