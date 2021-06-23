Cancel
Video Games

XCOM 2 tactical strategy game launches on Android

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next month the fantastic XCOM 2 tactical strategy game together with all four of its expansions will launch on the Android operating system, enabling Android users to fight off the alien invasion. XCOM 2 has been available for some time on iPhone and iPad and will be available to play on Android phones and tablets from July 13th 2021. The Android XCOM 2 game and all four expansions will be available priced at $24.99 and the game is available to preorder via the Google Play Store. Check out the new trailer created for the games launch on the Android platform below to learn more about what you can expect from the game and its DLC expansions.

