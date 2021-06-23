Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Telekom Austria may consider Huawei, ZTE for 5G networks-COO

By Supantha Mukherjee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOAEk_0acpgnBn00
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - A1 Telekom Austria Group (TELA.VI), an unit of Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX), was open to considering Chinese vendors such as Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE (000063.SZ) for upcoming 5G networks in several countries, a top executive said.

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, but Telekom Austria has not seen any pressure in most of the European countries it operates in. read more

The United States accuses Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying - a claim the company and Beijing deny.

"For us it is very important to have markets where we have Chinese vendors to test the performance of the different networks in real time," Chief Operating Officer Alejandro Plater told Reuters in an interview.

Not only is Chinese technology cheaper, but it offers features that are better than their European counterpart, making it competitive, he said.

A1 Telekom Austria Group's parent company, America Movil, called Huawei an excellent telecoms equipment provider last year.

Telekom Austria has 25 million customers across Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Republic of Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

It already uses radio access networks from Chinese vendors in Bulgaria and North Macedonia for 4G networks, and equipment from European vendors like Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Nokia (NOKIA.HE) in countries such as Austria.

"We need several options, we cannot have only two," Plater said.

But North Macedonia has tightened its rules on telecoms, with a framework on 5G networks that calls on operators to gradually replace "untrusted" vendors.

"As a NATO member, North Macedonia will adjust to standards of other member states of the Alliance with these regards," a North Macedonian government representative said.

A Swedish court on Tuesday upheld a ban against Huawei selling 5G equipment in the country, dashing the Chinese company's hopes of staging a comeback in Europe. read more

"We have launched 5G in Austria, Bulgaria and we will launch in Slovenia any time, and for other countries we are still waiting to get the spectrum," Plater said.

The delay in auctioning of 5G spectrum – airwaves necessary for operators to start offering commercial 5G – has been one of the main obstacles for a rollout in several countries across Europe.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Nokia Networks#Zte#5g#Zte#Telekom Austria Group#Chinese#European#Ericsson#Nato#Alliance#North Macedonian#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Huawei
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AT&T Mobility, Sprint, Verizon Wireless

Latest released the research study on Global Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Carrier Infrastructure in Telecom Applications. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AT&T Mobility (United States), Reliance Communications (India), Softbank Japan (Japan), U.S Cellular (United States), Verizon Wireless (United States), Telefonica O2 UK (United Kingdom), Optus Australia (Australia), SFR France (France), Korea Telecom (South Korea), Zain Saudi Arabia (South Arabia), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Sprint (United States), SK Telecom (South Korea), T-Mobile 9United States) and Eircom (Ireland).
Businesstelecoms.com

Ericsson bags Malaysia’s only national 5G network deal ahead of Huawei

Ericsson has won a major 5G contract in Malaysia instead of Huawei, which could represent a major strategic shift by the country. The news is significant for two reasons: firstly because the 5G development model in Malaysia is unlike that of most of the rest of the world, with the government controlling the country’s 5G network; and secondly because Huawei had been hotly tipped to bag the deal.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UK government launches 5G network building competition

Making a move that it hopes will fosters new research collaboration between international and homegrown players in the country’s public telecoms networks, the government has launched a £30m competition designed to turn the UK into a leading global destination for developing the next generation of 5G networks. The scheme is...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Woes deepen at Vodafone's India unit with industry "under stress"

(Alliance News) - Woes are deepening for Vodafone Group PLC's India unit as it seeks more time to pay mobile network fees levied by the government, with creditor banks reportedly pleading with New Delhi to cut the firm some slack. The debt-ridden joint venture has long been facing stiff competition...
Businessthefastmode.com

Hungary’s Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs to Modernize its BSS

Magyar Telekom, Hungary’s leading telecommunications service provider, has selected Amdocs to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company’s mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs’ modernized platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business. As part of the deal, Amdocs will empower Magyar Telekom by streamlining...
TechnologyCNET

5G latency: Why speeding up networks matters

When you're looking at your mobile network or home broadband, you know it's important to check data speeds for app downloads and video uploads. What you might not know is that a more obscure speed measurement, called latency, is also crucial. Latency is a measure of responsiveness, with low latency a foundational part of 5G networks' new possibilities, such as online gaming, that are technologically difficult on earlier mobile networks.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Sierra Wireless 5G Modules First to be Certified on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G Network

Sierra Wireless, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced that the EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules are the first to be fully certified to operate on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G public network and campus (private) networks in Europe. This certification will enable customers in Europe to leverage the higher data speeds, lower latency, and capacity of 5G with one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Orange builds experimental 'zero-touch' 5G network

Orange is launching Europe’s first fully end-to-end Standalone 5G experimental network in France so it can see the benefits that cloud, AI and new radio technologies can have on its operation and the customer experience. As the industry shifts to 5G, mobile operators are increasingly moving infrastructure and applications from...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE 5G SA Prime Forum Held Online

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and GSMA jointly held the “5G SA Prime” online forum during MWC21. Mr. Zhang Xin, the General Manager of 5G Network Development and Sharing Department of China Telecom, Mr. Margherita Fulvio, Head of Radio from Wind Tre, Mr. Mario Paier, Head of Network Strategy and Technology from Hutchison Drei Austria, Peter Jarich, Head of the GSMA Intelligence, Mr. Bai Gang, the VP of ZTE corporation, Madam Tang Xue, the Vice GM of RAN product line and Jason Tu, ZTE’s principle scientist of SDN/NFV solution have participated the forum and shared the 5G SA industry progress, success experience and the evolution of 5G.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Orange Sees Role for Huawei in 5G Africa Rollout

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Orange, France's largest telecoms firm, will avoid using equipment from Chinese vendors when developing Europe's 5G networks, opting for suppliers such as Ericsson and Nokia instead, its chief executive said. But the company sees no issue in working with Huawei in Africa, where the Chinese company dominates...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Huawei’s Zhu Huimin Calls for Autonomous Network Collaboration at MWC21

PRESS RELEASE: At the Autonomous Network Forum of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, Zhu Huimin, Vice President of Marketing for Huawei’s Wireless Network Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled “Autonomous Networks, Bringing Intelligence to All Connections”. In her speech, she noted that intelligence and automation have become important basic capabilities in the 5G era. In addition to the traditional ToC domain, the ToH and 5GtoB domains have seen intelligent and automated network capabilities being strengthened in their large-scale commercial use phase, leading to the construction of E2E intelligent and simplified O&M. This enables operators to realize true 5G business value.
Technologythefastmode.com

NEC, Mavenir Test Live 5G Open RAN mMIMO with Deutsche Telekom

NEC and Mavenir on Tuesday announced that they have jointly collaborated in a live 5G Open RAN massive MIMO deployment as part of Deutsche Telekom's initiative, 'O-RAN Town'. Deutsche Telekom is a strong, highly active advocate of Open RAN, a founding member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and one of the major operators who signed an Open RAN MOU earlier this year to prioritize deployments and foster greater investment in Open RAN technologies. The O-RAN Town project refers to the initial deployment of disaggregated RAN for serving approximately 65,000 residents in Neubrandenburg, a town north of Berlin, in preparation for the operator's future mass deployment.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Huawei bullish on 5G as momentum grows

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Ryan Ding, president of carrier business group at Huawei (pictured) argued investment in 5G across early pacesetter markets had already been justified as it becomes the foundation for powering the ICT sector, but added there was still room for more innovation. Ding pointed to progress of...
Cell PhonesUS News and World Report

Deutsche Telekom Touts Progress on Software-Based Mobile Networks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has successfully tested software-based mobile network technology using high-capacity antennas, it said on Monday, a potential alternative to existing network suppliers that could give mobile firms more flexibility and cut costs. The trial of its Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the German town of...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE chief hails industrial benefits of 5G

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang (pictured) highlighted the massive impact of 5G deployments on industrial verticals, with intelligent manufacturing taking off across the world to increase efficiency, lower costs and reduce energy consumption. In the two years since the first 5G networks were launched, he said more...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

ZTE rolls out third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has rolled out its third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 at Mobile World Congress 2021. ZTE previously revealed one of the world's first 5G...