Belarus companies, individuals sanctioned after forced landing of jet

Belarus is promising "retaliatory measures" in the upcoming weeks after the European Union (EU) issued more sanctions on the nation. Many senior Belarusian officials were sanctioned by the EU as well as the U.S., UK and Canada on Monday over Belarus' forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to apprehend a dissenting citizen journalist in May and the government's harsh repression of protesters. The EU also moved to impose sanctions on Belarus' exports such as the fertilizing ingredient potash and petroleum goods, according to the Associated Press.