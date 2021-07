(The Center Square) – The backlash to Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of an expansion for Wisconsin’s school choice program is swift and growing. The governor on Friday scuttled a plan (AB 59) that would have expanded eligibility in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program to families who make up to 300% of the federal poverty level. That’s about $80,000 a year for a family of four. Currently the program is capped at 220% of the FPL, or about $57,000 for a family of four.