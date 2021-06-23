Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

It 'is a shame' - EU to take steps against Hungary over anti-LGBT bill

By Sabine Siebold
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qj8UQ_0acpgFND00

(Reuters) - The European Commission will take action against Hungary over planned new restrictions on LGBT rights, the head of the bloc’s executive announced on Wednesday, saying they violated fundamental EU values.

Hungary’s parliament last week approved a bill that bans the dissemination of material in schools deemed to promote homosexuality or gender change, despite protests and criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties.

“The Hungarian bill is a shame,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels, stressing the EU would not compromise on principles such as human dignity, equality and the respect for human rights.

“I have instructed my responsible commissioners to write to the Hungarian authorities expressing our legal concerns before the bill enters into force.”

Hungary’s president, a former lawmaker from the ruling Fidesz party, is expected soon to sign the bill into law.

On Tuesday, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Ireland and other European countries condemned Hungary over the law. A Swedish minister described it as “grotesque”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called the bill wrong and not compatible with her ideas, while her Christian Democrat Party’s most prominent gay politician, Health Minister Jens Spahn, vented his anger about UEFA.

The governing body of European football had prevented the Munich soccer stadium from being illuminated in rainbow colors - a symbol of gay pride - for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary later in the day.

“This decision angered me,” Spahn told Handelsblatt newspaper, adding he found it “very irritating” that UEFA had an issue with the colours of the rainbow, but not with sponsors from “authoritarian states” such as China, Qatar and Russia.

Facing an election next year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has grown increasingly combative on social issues, saying he wants to protect traditional Christian values against what he sees as the excesses of Western liberalism.

He rejected von der Leyen’s remarks as “shameful” and based on false statements.

“The recently adopted Hungarian bill protects the rights of children, guarantees the rights of parents and does not apply to the sexual orientation rights of those over 18 years of age, so it does not contain any discriminatory elements,” Orban said in a statement.

EMBRACING DIVERSITY

Von der Leyen said the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) bill clearly contradicted the very values on which the European Union was founded.

“I strongly believe in a European Union where you are free to love whom you want. And I believe in a European Union that embraces diversity, this is the foundation of our values,” she told a news conference in remarks greeted by applause.

“So I will use all the powers of the Commission to ensure that the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed - whoever you are and wherever you live.”

The EU has long accused Hungary of undermining the rule of law and has launched a formal legal investigation of Orban’s government.

In a decade in power, Orban has used public money including EU funds to build a loyal business elite while curbing the independence of the media, nongovernmental organisations and universities, his critics say. Orban, who has a large parliamentary majority, denies undermining Hungarian democracy.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Eu Countries#The European Commission#Lgbt#Hungarian#Fidesz Party#Swedish#German#Health#Western#The European Union#A European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
SocietyBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

EU to Orban: Back gay rights or get out!

Respect LBGT rights or get out of the EU, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte instructed Hungary's Viktor Orban at last week's gathering of the European Union in Brussels. According to Reuters, attendees described it as the "most intense personal clash among the bloc's leaders in years." What caused the clash?
EuropePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia — (AP) — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in...
Posted by
Reuters

Kremlin says 'provocations' like UK warship episode demand tough response

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A British warship’s entry into what Moscow considers Russian territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that demands a tough response, the Kremlin said on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia, which fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path...
Politics740thefan.com

Slovenian PM: EU must let Hungary’s Orban voice ideas on its future

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia’s prime minister said on Friday Hungarian leader Viktor Orban must be allowed to express his ideas about the European Union’s future, warning that the bloc would “continue to shrink” if people are excluded from the debate. Janez Jansa’s comments were a further sign of a...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Hungary’s EU membership questioned

European Union leaders say they will bring Hungary “to its knees” over a new law banning the depiction of homosexuality to youth under the age of 18. The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Hungary should consider leaving the EU. And the Irish Prime Minister said Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian leader, has crossed the line. But could Hungary’s days in the European Union really be numbered? The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU President Slovenia Aims for Special EU Summit on Oct. 6

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) -Slovenia, which holds the EU's six-month presidency, will host an EU summit on Oct. 6 to discuss relations with China and to reinvigorate ties with the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday. Jansa said there were no...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Viktor Orban attacks Dutch for ‘colonial’ criticism of Hungary’s anti-LGBT+ law

Hungarian prime minister, Victor Orban, has accused political leaders in the Netherlands of a ‘moral supremacy’ rooted in a colonial past after they denounced Hungary’s new law banning content in schools seen to promote homosexuality.The law, which comes into force next week, also stipulates banning gay people from featuring in school educational materials or TV shows for under-18s. Orban argued that the law is not aimed at homosexuals but is about protecting children, whose parents should play the main role in educating them about sexuality.Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told Orban to respect LGBT rights or leave the bloc.“This...
Politicskelo.com

France expects sanctions against Hungary over anti-LGBT law -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday he expected a form of sanctions against Hungary over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law. Beaune also said he was not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the European Union, reiterating earlier comments to this effect from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Worldwincountry.com

U.N. rights expert decries Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law

GENEVA (Reuters) – A Hungarian law banning the use of material in schools seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change will perpetuate stigma and discrimination, a U.N. human rights expert said on Friday. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Respect LGBT Rights or Leave EU, Hungary's Orban Is Told

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Hungary's premier as EU leaders confronted Viktor Orban over a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality. Several EU summit participants spoke of the most intense personal clash among the...
PoliticsDaily Beast

Clash Over Hungary’s Anti-LGBTQ Law Sparks EU Identity Crisis

Hungary is coming under fire from other EU member states over a controversial anti-LGBTQ law passed in the country, which will see the banning of children’s content considered to “promote homosexuality.”. This week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reportedly asked the prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, to respect LGBTQ...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

‘Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is’: EU leaders condemn Hungary’s LGBT+ law

European Union leaders have denounced Hungary’s prime minister over new legislation in his country that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children.The majority of leaders insisted discrimination would not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc and told Viktor Orban the new Hungarian law goes against the EU’s fundamental values."Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is," Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, told Mr Orban during the meeting, an EU diplomat told the Associated Press.The Netherlands’ prime minister, Mark Rutte, launched a virulent attack, suggesting Mr Orban should activate the same clause in the bloc's treaty that...
PoliticsDerrick

EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid concern over Hungary law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Several European Union leaders insisted Thursday that discrimination must not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc, setting the scene for a heated summit over new legislation in Hungary that would ban showing content about LGBT issues to youth. Hungary’s parliament passed the bill last week, but it...
SocietyTaylor Daily Press

“No LGBT discrimination in the EU”: 16 European leaders appeal | Hungary, Orban: “Ours is not an anti-homosexual law”

Other leaders who signed the same message on Twitter at the same time, started again from Point Pedro Sanchez to Mark Rutte. The latter commented: “With this anti-LGBT law, Hungary has no place in the EU.” Leaders from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Holland, Finland and Sweden are expected to sign the letter.