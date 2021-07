Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international scoring record with his 109th goal for Portugal as the reigning champions scraped into the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Wednesday along with Germany and Spain. The Portugal captain netted a pair of penalties in a 2-2 draw with world champions France in Budapest to send his team through as one of the four best third-placed sides on a dramatic night in Group F. Germany needed an 84th-minute equaliser from Leon Goretzka to rescue a nervy 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich, setting up a heavyweight showdown with England at Wembley next week. The 36-year-old Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead just after the half-hour mark with his first spot-kick, before France hit back through Karim Benzema's two goals either side of half-time.