Ghost kitchens: Should your neighborhood be afraid?

CHICAGO - You’ve got your phone in your hand, a medium pizza in your cart, and a hunger in your stomach. Once you hit the "place order" button on your delivery app, you are probably not thinking about where your order is going. Increasingly, it is not going to a place with red pepper shakers and tablecloths, but to something called a ghost kitchen. You can also call them dark or virtual kitchens. But they are all the same: a restaurant without a dining room, cooking food solely for a GrubHub world.