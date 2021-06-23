Cancel
Britney Spears to address her conservatorship in court

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
LOS ANGELES / ABC News — International pop-star and Grammy Award-winning artist Britney Spears is set to speak to a judge about the conservatorship that has controlled her finances and affairs since 2008.

If Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny doesn’t make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears’ words will be heard in open court for the first time in the 13-year conservatorship.

Fans of the #FreeBritney movement have been anticipating this moment and will likely gather outside the courthouse in a large group. They feel she is being controlled unfairly against her will.

Spears, who is taking part in the hearing remotely, asked to address the court directly.

Her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, made the request at an April 28 hearing. He gave no indication of what the 39-year-old wants to say.

Recently, Spears said she wanted a greater say over who runs the conservatorship, and has asked that her father, who had extensive power over her life and money for most of its existence, be removed.

The judge denied to remove her father, James Spears, entirely. However, he does have a lesser role of co-conservator of her finances. In 2019, James relinquished his role as conservator over his daughter’s life choices to a court-appointed professional.

Spears said on Instagram last week that she is unsure whether she will perform live again.

“I have no idea,” she said, answering a fan who asked when she planned to take the stage. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So that’s it.”

Britney has spoken in court in the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed. The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

The conservatorship was first put in place in 2008 when she underwent a mental health crisis. Britney has credited it with saving her from financial ruin.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

