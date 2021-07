Andrew Newton on the video games we were playing back in the day…. Just for a few minutes let’s journey back to June in the Earth year 2001, a month when the British weather was up and down and the public had to put up with the awful storyline of Pearl Harbour at the cinema, though we did also get to enjoy the brilliant Shrek and scary Ginger Snaps. In fact it was just an average, middle-of-the-road month… except when it comes to gaming. There was some great games that really made up for how average everything else was.