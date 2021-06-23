The Lost Dedications will take a trip down memory lane with The Geator and his unopened fan mail this Saturday on XPN

Thank you for such a pleasant surprise with throw back Thursday. Rev. Courtney was my grandpa. I was only 3 when he died but the heritage that he passed on to our family will continue for generations. He was such a Godly man and worked literally day and night 7 days a week for years. He had 5 children with my Grandma Helen and 15 grandchildren. The love the two of them shared continues on as well. Their home, which we still have in the family, was always full of love, warmth, music, and great food. We cherish our family memories and feel very thankful and Blessed.