The Lost Dedications will take a trip down memory lane with The Geator and his unopened fan mail this Saturday on XPN

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen famed Philly disc jockey Jerry “The Geator with the Heater” Blavat held court on WCAM radio in the 1960s, his audience of “yon teenagers” was devoted. They called the station and made requests for song dedications: very specific dedications, filled with a litany of names and places and inside jokes. The studio’s phone lines often got jammed, and when they couldn’t get through, The Geator’s fans wrote letters. Sometimes those messages made it to the airwaves, and sometimes they stayed in their envelopes. Which is how we arrive at something that WXPN is calling The Lost Dedications.

thekey.xpn.org
The Lost Dedications: Jerry Blavat Opens Fan Mail From 60 Years Ago

Picture this in your mind. It’s ten o’clock on a balmy spring evening in 1962. On the top floor of City Hall in Camden, NJ the lights are still on. This is where radio station WCAM resides. With the skyline of Philadelphia twinkling on the other side of the river, disc-jockey Jerry Blavat, also known as the Geator With The Heater, is spinning obscure R & B and doo-wop 45s from his own collection and reading requests and dedications sent in by his listeners, a loyal group of kids he refers to as “yon teens.“
