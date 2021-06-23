The Lost Dedications will take a trip down memory lane with The Geator and his unopened fan mail this Saturday on XPN
When famed Philly disc jockey Jerry "The Geator with the Heater" Blavat held court on WCAM radio in the 1960s, his audience of "yon teenagers" was devoted. They called the station and made requests for song dedications: very specific dedications, filled with a litany of names and places and inside jokes. The studio's phone lines often got jammed, and when they couldn't get through, The Geator's fans wrote letters. Sometimes those messages made it to the airwaves, and sometimes they stayed in their envelopes. Which is how we arrive at something that WXPN is calling The Lost Dedications.