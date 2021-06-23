Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hits, scores in return

 11 days ago

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates. Garcia returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing one game. He started in right field and may have an everyday role after the White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel (hamstring) on the injured list. He joins Adam Eaton (hamstring), Billy Hamilton (groin), Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) on the list of unavailable outfielders.

