One Person Airlifted To Mass General After Pittsfield Fire

By Slater
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pittsfield Fire Department was dispatched to 25 Hubbard Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a reported structure fire. While en route, more calls came in that a person was trapped in the basement. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure confirming a fire in...

ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

