One Person Airlifted To Mass General After Pittsfield Fire

A noise complaint stemming from a downtown parking garage led to the seizure of a fire and the arrest of a juvenile man. Yesterday, Tuesday, June 29 at 5:25 a.m. Pittsfield Police received a noise complaint believed to be originating from the McKay Street Parking Deck in Pittsfield. Upon arrival, responding officers encountered three juvenile males loitering on the top level of the parking deck, one of which appeared to have been the operator of a vehicle he was occupying. The Patrol Officer initially spoke with this individual obtained limited cooperation and made observations that indicated the individual may be in possession of a weapon. By then, a second Patrol Officer arrived to assist, at which time a firearm was discovered in the juveniles’ waistband.