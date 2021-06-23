ALESTLE VIEW: We need (need, not want) to be able to opt out of certain ads

While many would agree that Spotify and YouTube ads are a nuisance, for some, they can be truly harmful. Recently, there have been calls from people recovering from alcoholism to be able to opt out of ads for alcohol. Spotify in particular has been called out, as those who don’t pay for Spotify premium receive ads every few minutes on mobile. Many of these ads are for alcohol, which can cause a relapse for someone who’s struggling with their sobriety, or may dissuade someone considering sobriety from attempting recovery.