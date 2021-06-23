MUCH ADO: About lessons

Lately I’ve been watching a lot of professional tennis on TV. No, I don’t play tennis, never have. It’s much too complicated and strenuous. Oh, I tried once or twice, but disastrous doesn’t even come close to describing the results of these endeavors. You know how when you’re a little kid you think you can do something because you’ve seen it and it appears to be easy? When I was a kid, I thought tennis and badminton were the same except the net’s lower in tennis.