28 Years Ago: Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Brand New Man’ Goes Triple Platinum

By The Boot Staff
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty-eight years ago today (June 23, 1993) was a record-breaking day for Brooks & Dunn -- and for country music. It was on that date that B&D's debut album, Brand New Man, was certified triple platinum, making them the first country music duo to sell 3 million copies of an album.

