Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lisa Kudrow Drops New 'Boss Baby' Trailer, Asks Fans About 'Second Chance At Childhood'

By Sana Khan
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Boss Baby: Family Business" is slated to release on July 2. Alec Baldwin gave voiceover to the lead character of the film, Boss Baby. Lisa Kudrow is currently filming "Better Nate Than Ever" Lisa Kudrow dropped the new trailer of the animated movie "The Boss Baby: Family Business" on...

www.ibtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Federle
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boss Baby#Peacocktv#Dreamworks Animation#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Lisa Kudrow recalls being fired from ‘Frasier,’ days before being offered role on ‘Friends’

Friends star Lisa Kudrow received some life-changing news, just days after being told she had been fired from a promising job on Frasier. During her Wednesday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 57-year-old actress revealed she was cast as Roz Doyle in the popular NBC sitcom, directed by James Burrows. However, Kudrow was canned just three days into filming the pilot episode in 1993. The role of Roz eventually went to Peri Gilpin.
Family RelationshipsWRAL

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow. In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers - Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) - have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again... and inspire a new family business.
MoviesFirst Showing

Third Trailer for 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Animation Sequel

"Childhood doesn't last forever, but family certainly does!" Still not sold? Universal has released a third official trailer for the DreamWorks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. This now opens in theaters nationwide in July and will also stream on Uni's Peacock service at the same time. The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together once again - and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways. Starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. After two rather dull trailers before, this one doesn't add much to change my mind about this sequel. Maybe it's best for kids.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Watch The Boss Baby: Family Business Trailer from Dreamworks

If you had a second chance at childhood, what would you do? Today Dreamworks Animation has a brand new The Boss Baby: Family Business trailer, which you can watch in the player below. In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Recall Their Experiences with SNL

The ladies of Friends each have their own Saturday Night Live stories to tell. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reflected on fame and opportunities before the iconic sitcom during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. Host Howard Stern spoke with the trio, all of whom went on to host SNL during Friends' run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.
CelebritiesPeople

Lisa Kudrow Says 'Fittings Were Not Fun' on Friends Set: 'I Have a Different Body Type'

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her struggles with body image while she was filming Friends. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, along with former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kudrow revealed that during the run of their beloved sitcom, she didn't feel comfortable wearing some of the clothes because of her body type, which was "different" from her costars'.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

Lisa Kudrow Was Fired From This Iconic Show Right Before Booking "Friends"

Lisa Kudrow has earned tons of accolades in recent years for her performances on series like The Comeback and Web Therapy. But she'll likely always be best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Before she earned the role of the sitcom's lovable weirdo, Kudrow was fired from another iconic show a few days into filming the first episode. And the situation almost cost her the role of Phoebe. To learn what show Kudrow was almost on and why she was fired, read on.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

‘Boss Baby’ talks to TODAY about his new animated sequel

TODAY'S 4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food!. “The Boss Baby” was a 2017 animated film about a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby. Now, in a special animation, the Boss Baby himself talks to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker about his upcoming sequel, “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” (Boss Baby is produced by Dreamworks, part of our parent company NBCUniversal. Dreamworks worked with TODAY to produce this video.)
Celebritiesrepublic-online.com

Lisa Kudrow got support from Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox after her mother's death

Lisa Kudrow says Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox “came running” to support her after the death of her mother in 2020. Lisa lost her mother “right at the very beginning” of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and has praised her ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer and Courteney for dropping everything to be there for her, including making time to attend the funeral.
Moviesconnectsavannah.com

The Boss Baby 2

Alec Baldwin returns to headline THE BOSS BABY 2, the follow-up to DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster animated comedy. THE BOSS BABY 2 brings back the creative team from the worldwide hit for a new adventure based on award-winning author Marla Frazee's picture-book series. THE BOSS BABY 2 will be released by Universal Pictures.
MoviesArkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: 'The Boss Baby: Family Business'

It is too much to ask for Hollywood to simply take the money and run?. The 2017 hit "The Boss Baby" was a forgettable movie based on a delightful children's book by Marla Frazee. It takes about five minutes to read her text about an older sibling who feels usurped by a new baby. The convoluted and bloated film that resulted from it wasn't nearly as touching or fun.
MoviesPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The New Gossip Girl, Marilyn Monroe's Last Movie & 4th of July Fireworks

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Boss Baby’ sequel offers more zany antics

Entertaining the little ones clearly is the first priority, and that certainly makes business sense. After all, “The Boss Baby” made more than $500 million worldwide, according to press materials, and birthed a Netflix series, “The Boss Baby: Back in Business.”. Director Tom McGrath is back for the Universal Pictures...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Zendaya, Tom Holland Confirm They're Dating With Steamy Makeout Session: Report

Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed kissing inside his car during a sunset drive Thursday. The "Spider-Man" co-stars' PDA-packed photos came after their repeated denial that they're a couple. Holland and Zendaya were seen in the Los Angeles neighborhood where her mom Claire Stoermer reportedly lives. Zendaya and Tom Holland...