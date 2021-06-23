Lisa Kudrow Drops New 'Boss Baby' Trailer, Asks Fans About 'Second Chance At Childhood'

"Childhood doesn't last forever, but family certainly does!" Still not sold? Universal has released a third official trailer for the DreamWorks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. This now opens in theaters nationwide in July and will also stream on Uni's Peacock service at the same time. The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together once again - and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways. Starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. After two rather dull trailers before, this one doesn't add much to change my mind about this sequel. Maybe it's best for kids.