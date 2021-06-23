Cancel
Newville, PA

Simple assault charges filed after domestic dispute

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of Tuesday, June 15, the Newville Borough Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the first block of West Main Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival, police came in contact with James Stamy, 19, who was involved in the dispute. Police questioned Stamy, as well as a second individual whom Stamy was fighting with. The second individual showed recent evidence of physical injury to include scratches, lacerations and bruising. Upon further investigation, police found Stamy to be the aggressor in the dispute. Police took Stamy into custody where he was transported to Cumberland County Prison for booking. Stamy has been charged with simple assault.

