Tractor-trailer driver faces DUI charges

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Newville police conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer for turning from West Main Street onto South High Street in Newville Borough. Upon approaching the driver, police smelled the odor of marijuana. Police also noticed signs of intoxication while talking with the driver. A field sobriety test was conducted and the driver, identified as Jamar Henderson, 37, of Michigan, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Henderson’s toxicology report showed positive findings of Delta -9-Carboxy THC(ng/mL) >150 and Delta -9-THC (ng/mL) 6.4/-1.3. Henderson was charged with driving under the influence of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance; and traffic violations, according to police.