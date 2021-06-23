Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Seed-Infused Seasoning Salts

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cornish Sea Salt Super Seed Topper seasoning is a new product from the UK-based brand developed in partnership with author and chef Elly Curshen as a premium option for avid cooks to try out. The seasoning features a blend of the brand's smoked sea salt flakes along with golden linseeds, fried onion, garlic, nigella and poppy seeds. The product comes as the brand's first collaboration product that will be arriving on Waitrose shelves in the UK starting July 5, 2021 at a price point of £2.99 for 155-gram pinch pots.

www.trendhunter.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Salt#Influencer Marketing#Seasoning#Cooking#Nigella#Food Drink#Waitrose#Cornish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Banana 101.5

Coors Booze Infused Ice Cream Available Soon

I scream, you scream, we all scream for alcoholic ice cream. Coors Light has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to create an ice cream that is definitely not kid friendly. I can hear your kids crying now when you tell them that they are not allowed to eat the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream in the freezer.
Recipesrecipes.net

Salted Fudge Brownies Recipe

The rich, chocolaty sweetness of these fudge brownies is brought out even more by some sea salt. Use flaky sea salt for a more delicate flavor. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9-inch square metal cake pan with foil, draping the foil over the edges. Lightly butter the foil.
Seafoodmomtastic.com

The Best Kosher Salt

Kosher salt is a delicious way to enhance a wide variety of dishes. The flaky texture and classic taste bring out the best in your favorite foods. We've researched the best options out there to find the right ones to add to your culinary arsenal. Read on to check out our favorites that are sure to add the finishing touch to your next mouth-watering meal.
RecipesThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Infuse bright, nutritional flavor into summer with oranges

When families fire up their grills and turn to favorite summer recipes for filling meals, nutritional considerations are often not the focus. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. This year, you can rethink traditional seasonal menus by opting for main courses – and even desserts – that offer healthier returns by incorporating ingredients like whole oranges, which provide a multitude of nutritional benefits.
Recipeswhatsupmag.com

Healthy Highlight: Chia Seeds

Chia Seeds. Now, they may not be something you keep stocked in your pantry, but it may be something new and different for you and the family to keep in the kitchen. Chia Seeds are a superfood to say the least, 'Chia' even means strength in the Mayan language. Chia Seeds are a great addition to cereal, baked goods, or even some savory dishes.
Recipesrecipes.net

Salted Shortbread Cookies Recipe

The sweetness of these shortbread cookies is brought out nicely with a bit of salt. This recipe also only needs four very basic ingredients!. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the flour with the salt and the ¼ cup of sugar.
Food & Drinksgreatbritishchefs.com

Salt beef sando

Toast the peppercorns, fennel seeds, Sichuan peppercorns, coriander seeds and cinnamon stick in a large, hot saucepan for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add the water, salt, sugar, parsley stalks, paprika, rosemary and thyme, then bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, then place in the fridge to chill completely.
PharmaceuticalsTrendHunter.com

Themed Benefit Supplement Ranges

The Nature's Bounty Curated Combinations supplements are a premium range of products for consumers looking for a themed, easy to understand way to support their daily health. The supplements come in four options that include Daily Essentials, Set the Foundation, Master the Day and A Good Night, which come with three to four pills each. The products are each formulated with specific functions to take the guesswork out of the shopping experience for consumers.
DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

DIY Infused Bourbon + 3 Delicious Flavors

If you're looking for the perfect homemade gift, look no further than your own liquor cabinet. Infused bourbon is the best thing since Prohibition ended, and it's about time you start creating your own infusions. Once you have your selection of infusions, you can get to work creating your favorite cocktails.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Seltzer-Infused Candies

Truly Hard Seltzer and Sugarfina collaborated on limited-edition, seltzer-infused candies in summery flavors like Watermelon Kiwi, Pineapple, Mango and Passion Fruit. The Truly-infused, non-alcoholic gummy bears are a different way for fans to enjoy the flavors of the popular hard seltzer in a way that brings them to life in the form of a candy. As the brand describes, "While the gummies are infused with Truly Tropical flavors, the alcohol itself is cooked off in the production process, making the gummies themselves nonalcoholic."
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Seaweed-Infused Bronzing Drops

The Impossible Glow by Pai is a new product that introduces hyaluronic acid and sea kelp bronzing drops for a healthy and hydrated glow. The all-natural bronzing formula by Pai is softening and radiance-boosting thanks to ingredients like Vitamin C-packed lemon fruit water and naturally derived, pearlescent, light-reflecting and bronzing mica pigments.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spicy Fruit-Infused Crackers

Though it may seem like an unlikely combo, berries and hot peppers pair perfectly together in the form of Trader Joe's new Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps. Though strawberries and jalapeños are a perfect duo for a margarita, the two ingredients rarely come together outside of the cocktail world. However, when brought together in the form of a crunchy cracker, it appears that the two are a match made in heaven.
Recipescountryliving.com

Salt-and-Pepper BBQ Ribs

Cooked low and slow until the meat is falling off the bone, then grilled to give it just the perfect amount of char, BBQ ribs are the perfect backyard cookout celebration food. 1/4 c. light or dark brown sugar. 1/4 c. coarsely ground black pepper. 1/4 c. kosher salt. 10...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Salted Chocolate Snack Bites

Nestlé Munchies Salted Caramel Fudge is being launched by the brand in the UK to offer consumers with a flavorful treat to enjoy when looking for a balanced taste that will call to mind premium baked goods. The snack features a biscuit center that has been paired with a salted...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sugar-Free Price-Marked Energy Drinks

The Rockstar Original No Sugar energy drink is being rolled out in the UK to offer consumers with a way to boost their energy, while still maintaining their dietary preferences. The energy drink will come in 500ml cans when it formally launches in October and will feature a price-marked pack (PMP) branding that costs £1.19 each. The product follows on the continued preference amongst many consumers to reduce their intake of sugar.
Boulder County, COBoulder Clarion

Shaking up Salt

When a space has been a restaurant almost continuously for nearly 75 years, it retains echoes of all the people who’ve eaten and worked there and all the meals they’ve had. The first time I ate in the space at 1047 Pearl St., I sat by a window inside Tom’s...
Food & Drinksnwestiowa.com

Salted Caramel Krispie Treats

One of the fun parts of summertime boating is the snacks and treats you pack for an afternoon on the water. They need to be portable, sturdy and hearty. Busy kids swimming and splashing off the lily pad are bound to get hungry. Adults too. We skip the white bread...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Crunchy Banana Taffy Candies

The Laffy Taffy Laff Bites 'Gone Bananas!' are a limited-edition candy from the brand that will provide avid fans of the Minions franchise to pick up a sweetly themed treat. The candy boasts a banana-only flavor profile that consists of taffy that's covered in a candy coating that gives it just the right amount of crunch to balance out the textures. The exclusive banana flavor offers consumers an alternative to the original options that include Strawberry, Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Green Apple.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

These Primer-Infused Products Are Perfect For On-The-Go Beauty

Whether you’re a fuss-free minimalist or simply don’t have the time to forgo an extra hour of sleep and accommodate a lengthy regimen, multitaskers like makeup products with primer are a godsend. More often than not, they perform as well as using two separate products would. Besides, let’s face it: even if you do happen to find your lengthy beauty process both meditative and fun, who doesn’t love being able to save a little time without compromising the outcome of your elaborate efforts?
Food & Drinksmogreenway.com

Infused Kitchen: Cannabis-Infused Super Green Summer Smoothie

Summer is the perfect time for simple meals and cool, refreshing, treats. One of the best ways to combine the two is using fresh vegetables and fruits to make a smoothie. As a treat or a substitute for breakfast or lunch, smoothies pack a punch as nutrient-dense meal solutions. While...