Seed-Infused Seasoning Salts
The Cornish Sea Salt Super Seed Topper seasoning is a new product from the UK-based brand developed in partnership with author and chef Elly Curshen as a premium option for avid cooks to try out. The seasoning features a blend of the brand's smoked sea salt flakes along with golden linseeds, fried onion, garlic, nigella and poppy seeds. The product comes as the brand's first collaboration product that will be arriving on Waitrose shelves in the UK starting July 5, 2021 at a price point of £2.99 for 155-gram pinch pots.www.trendhunter.com