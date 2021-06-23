District 15 Little League Williamsport all-star tournament starts tomorrow; District 16 begins Friday
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual District 15 and 16 Little League Williamsport all-star baseball tournaments are returning this week. The District 15 tournament begins on Thursday, with nine teams making up the bracket: Beverly, Danvers National, Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury and Manchester Essex make up Pool 1, with Danvers American, Ipswich, Middleton and Gloucester in Pool 2. Each all-star squad will play the other teams in its pool once.www.salemnews.com