Newville, PA

Boyd L. Weary of Newville

 12 days ago

Boyd Lee Weary, 80, of Newville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 24, 1941, in Newville to the late J. Maynard and Treva M. Brehm Weary. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara A. (Walker) Weary; two sons, Brian P. Weary (Kim Dorley), and Brandon L. Weary (Teresa Gutshall), and one daughter, Bridget L. McAlister (Timothy), all of Newville. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Talia A. Byers (Andrew), Bristal E. Rettberg (David), Benjamin P. Weary, Craig E. Weary; two great-grandchildren, Rhealynette L. and Olen V. Byers; and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Biloxi.

