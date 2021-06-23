Minnetonka is celebrating summer with a "Summer Fest" in late June

Aranxa Esteve/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN — Minnetonka is celebrating summer on June 26 with their “Summer Fest” event. Various activities, from arts to sport, will be held on Minnetonka Boulevard. This event is family-friendly and free for anyone to join.

From 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., anyone can come to Minnetonka Civic Center Ground and participate in many fun activities. To keep hunger at bay, food vendors will sell their food for those 6.5 hours. And they include beer and wines.

Guests can participate in log rolling demos and have fun with caricature artists. They can also participate in many adrenaline rush activities, including an obstacle course and bungee trampoline. There's also human foosball, water wars, arts and crafts activity and a lot more.

Multiple performances will be held on the main stage, from music to comedy entertainment. A family-friendly performance of hip-hop and comedy show will be held first at around 6:00 p.m. Then, Mayor Brad Wiersum will have an opening speech at 7:00 p.m. Then, until 10:00 p.m., the main stage will present pop-rock music featuring today’s musical hits and timeless classics.

At exactly 10:00 p.m., all attendees can watch fireworks. It is recommended to bring chairs or blankets to have a better viewing experience. To promote social distancing, viewers are recommended to watch them at different places around the campus. They can watch them from the amphitheater, soccer field, parking lots, and many more.

Hand washing and sanitizing stations are provided and all guests are required to practice good hygiene. All participants also need to wear masks. And those who are sick may be prohibited from participating in the event.

Bike racks, ATMs, and restrooms are available on-site.

