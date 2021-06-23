L.A. mayor’s chief of staff mocked labor icon Dolores Huerta as a ‘jealous old lady.’ Now she’s suspended.
For months, Ana Guerrero, the chief of staff for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and other city employees had a running joke. Whenever Guerrero or another member of a private Facebook group they named “Solid Gold” wanted to poke fun at a politician or activist, they would post a picture taken from their social media accounts, the Los Angeles Times reported. Then, mockery and offensive comments would ensue.www.washingtonpost.com