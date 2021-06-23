Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. mayor’s chief of staff mocked labor icon Dolores Huerta as a ‘jealous old lady.’ Now she’s suspended.

By Andrea Salcedo
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months, Ana Guerrero, the chief of staff for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and other city employees had a running joke. Whenever Guerrero or another member of a private Facebook group they named “Solid Gold” wanted to poke fun at a politician or activist, they would post a picture taken from their social media accounts, the Los Angeles Times reported. Then, mockery and offensive comments would ensue.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Dolores Huerta
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Cesar Chavez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Rights#Los Angeles Mayor#Mayor Eric Garcetti#The Los Angeles Times#The Washington Post#Linkedin#The Post Of Guerrero#The City Council#Huffpost#California Assembly#Senate#Solid Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Stockton, CApacific.edu

Labor activist Dolores Huerta: Pacific influenced my life and the importance of organizing

Labor rights icon Dolores Huerta is not afraid to speak truth to power and at age 91 the lifelong activist shows no signs of slowing down. Still a volunteer in the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which she established in 2003, Huerta remains committed to empowering communities and shared her youthful passion with University of the Pacific at the Alumni Association’s most recent Leading Voices event.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Lincoln mayor names city's 1st LGBTQ police chief

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A high-ranking California police official has been nominated to serve as the next police chief in Lincoln, making her the city’s first female chief and the first who is openly gay. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says she has selected Teresa Ewins, a 55-year-old commander with the...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

ACLU official named as deputy chief of staff to St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS — Sara Baker, an official with the American Civil Liberties Union, will be joining Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ staff next week as deputy chief of staff, the mayor said Friday. Baker, in her role as legislative and policy director for ACLU Missouri, has lobbied the Board of Aldermen...
Los Angeles County, CAkcrw.com

July 4 sparks homeless flashpoint along Venice Beach boardwalk

Fireworks won’t be the only thing causing a scene this July 4 weekend. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has vowed to remove the homeless encampments from the Venice Beach boardwalk by Independence Day, and the city is planning to start sanitation cleanups on Friday. While LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin plans to move those living by the boardwalk to hotels over the next month and a half, unhoused advocates will likely show up to protest enforcement and displacement.
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

Koch brothers win legal duel with California

This is an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court,...
Congress & CourtsBET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Fights break out as neo-Nazi white supremacists march through Philadelphia

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.Onlookers jeered at the group, with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democrat Cori Bush slams the Fourth of July, claims 'Black people still aren't free'

One Democratic lawmaker and several left-wing used the Fourth of July to share controversial statements or disparage the founding of the United States. Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo, tweeted out "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court ruling is a damning condemnation of Harris and Xavier Becerra

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that California’s donor disclosure requirement violated donors’ First Amendment rights and is thus unconstitutional. State officials upset with the decision should thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both of whom served as California’s attorney general at different times, for making it necessary.