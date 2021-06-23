Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains; Wallowa District RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR642, OR644, AND OR645 Thunderstorms had decreased across the region and the threat for red flag conditions had decreased. Thus the red flag warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov